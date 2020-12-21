The ChampCoin Achieves Market Cap of $391,459.12 (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. The ChampCoin has a total market cap of $391,459.12 and approximately $52,587.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00055168 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002046 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004847 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003655 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

TCC is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org.

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

The ChampCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The ChampCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The ChampCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

