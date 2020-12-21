The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark P. Vergnano Sells 153,392 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Chemours stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,611. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.35.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 125.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 795.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

