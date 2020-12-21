The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $75,229.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 in the last 90 days. 65.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.