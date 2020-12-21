The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $349.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

