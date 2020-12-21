The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

The First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of The First of Long Island stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.57. 63,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

FLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.