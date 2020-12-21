The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €50.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

