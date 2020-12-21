The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $139.00.

SAFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $131.81 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -125.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $105,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $213,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

