The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$164.00” Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) received a $164.00 price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.91.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $137.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $141.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,364.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.