The Graph (GRT) Reaches Market Cap of $667.26 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $667.26 million and $1.54 billion worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00360774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (GRT) is a token. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

