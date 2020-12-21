The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:GBX opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $557,398. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,488 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,209,000. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $3,381,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

