The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.99

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 139092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.