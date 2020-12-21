THETA Price Tops $0.90 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, THETA has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, WazirX and Upbit. THETA has a market cap of $901.09 million and $30.66 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00345661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025140 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, DDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bithumb, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, WazirX, Upbit and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

