Thrive Token Trading Up 968.6% This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 80.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 968.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $660,819.65 and approximately $4,194.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00053588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00357418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027865 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002153 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.