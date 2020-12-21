Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.47

Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 269330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of C$48.30 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

About Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka County, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres consisting of 583 unpatented lode mining claims situated in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

