Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.20

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 99532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

The firm has a market cap of $960.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

