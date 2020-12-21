Todd E. Simpson Sells 33,669 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total transaction of $1,354,398.33.

Shares of SGEN opened at $201.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of -133.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

