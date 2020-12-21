Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Stake Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 104.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 360,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 275,839 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of -0.04. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

