Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Increases Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.9583 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71.

Total has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years.

TOT traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,333. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

