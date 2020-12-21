Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) (CVE:THP) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) (CVE:THP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.12. Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.55. The company has a market cap of C$14.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00.

About Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) (CVE:THP)

Totally Hip Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the development of convergent media technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.