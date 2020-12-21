ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Up 5.6%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 2,582,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,587,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.34% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

