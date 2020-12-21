Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

TZOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.85 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 123.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

