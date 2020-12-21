Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

