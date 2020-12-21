Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $40.06 Average PT from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBK. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $66,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

