Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 27.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,542 shares of company stock valued at $21,054,771. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

