Truist Financial Corp Buys 300 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.