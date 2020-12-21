Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Diodes by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,080,636.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,580 shares of company stock valued at $24,549,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $67.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.