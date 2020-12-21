Truist Financial Corp Has $527,000 Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,296,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 262,641 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 837.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 24.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 890,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,451,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 386,014 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

