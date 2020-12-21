Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 33,154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 236,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 93,856 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

