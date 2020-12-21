Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $679,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $111.75 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.11.

