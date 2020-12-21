Truist Financial Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $625.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.36.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

