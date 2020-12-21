Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.36.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.