Truist Securiti Weighs in on AAR Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a report issued on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AAR by 120.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AAR by 210.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 179.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 188,693 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 362.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

