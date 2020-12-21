Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $9,396,800.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $9,396,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TWST opened at $147.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $152.67.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after acquiring an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after buying an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 60,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

