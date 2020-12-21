U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on USPH. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $266,534.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $120.18 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $134.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.