Ubex Market Capitalization Achieves $611,209.34 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Ubex has a market capitalization of $611,209.34 and approximately $272,558.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013150 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00509142 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, BitMart, BitForex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.