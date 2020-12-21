UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,646 shares of company stock worth $2,629,323. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GNMK. ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

