UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,404 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Hostess Brands worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000.

TWNK opened at $13.83 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,537,697 shares of company stock worth $61,005,290. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

