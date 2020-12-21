UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 303,078 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 236,207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 700,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 226,374 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SEAS opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

