UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVCO. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cavco Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

CVCO stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

