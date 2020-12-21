UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 25,553 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Continental Resources stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 769,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

