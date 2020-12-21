UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 8% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $393,362.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00053668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00349985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025380 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

