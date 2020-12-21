UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of UGI by 271.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 63.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

