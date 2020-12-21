Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCTT. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

