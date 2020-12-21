Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) President Nathaniel E. David Sells 1,700,000 Shares

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBX. ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

