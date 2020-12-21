Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Upwork by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Upwork by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 264,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 159,370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 9.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,933. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.