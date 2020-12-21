Uquid Coin (UQC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.07 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00012005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OOOBTC, Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00345412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, IDAX, Exrates, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

