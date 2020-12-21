Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,131.23 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 8,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $18,131.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,772.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 153,575 shares of Usio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $313,293.00.

Shares of USIO opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 174.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Usio worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

