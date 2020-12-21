Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of UTZ opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

