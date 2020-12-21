V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.06% of V.F. worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -653.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

