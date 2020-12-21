VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,509 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.73% of VAALCO Energy worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 273,485 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.55. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

